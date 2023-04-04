Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SNCRL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

