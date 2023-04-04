Synthetix (SNX) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Synthetix has a market cap of $699.72 million and approximately $61.61 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00009795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 316,338,561 coins and its circulating supply is 253,986,558 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.

