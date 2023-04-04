Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of TH stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.24. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,753 shares of company stock worth $5,908,496 in the last ninety days. 68.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 418,248 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

