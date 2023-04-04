Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Terumo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Terumo Company Profile
