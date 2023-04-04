Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

