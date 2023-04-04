Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,763,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,115,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $604.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

