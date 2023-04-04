Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $192.33. 97,281,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,448,969. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $608.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.