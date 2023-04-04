The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON MRC opened at GBX 199.49 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.30 and a beta of 1.15. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 158.33 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £11,010.15 ($13,673.81). In other news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £11,880 ($14,754.10). Also, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £11,010.15 ($13,673.81). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

