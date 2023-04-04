The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RTLPP opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

