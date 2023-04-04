The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 580,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

