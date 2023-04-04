The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,990 ($24.71).

WEIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.22) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.60) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.47) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($56,166.17). In other The Weir Group news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,798.31). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.47) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($56,166.17). 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,864.50 ($23.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,329.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,845.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,714.03. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,312 ($16.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,072 ($25.73).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,177.22%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.