The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,990 ($24.71).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.60) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.22) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer purchased 500 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.60) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,798.31). In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.47) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($56,166.17). Also, insider Dame Nicola Brewer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,798.31). Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,864.50 ($23.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.73). The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,329.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,845.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,714.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,177.22%.

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.