Thi L. La Sells 5,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 341,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $398.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.