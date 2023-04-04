Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 180,369 EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of EVO Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,889. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.97%.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payment technology and services. The firm offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. The Europe segment includes operations in Poland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Czech Republic, as well as support of merchants in surrounding markets.

