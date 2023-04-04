Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Copart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,905. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

