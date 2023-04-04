Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.
Insider Activity
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,909. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.