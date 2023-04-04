Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,909. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

