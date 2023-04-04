Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.97. 2,694,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

