Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after buying an additional 3,998,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 5,005,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,736,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.