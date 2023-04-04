Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

