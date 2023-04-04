Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,581 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.75. 2,657,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.