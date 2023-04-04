Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,329. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.98.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.