Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,271 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. The company has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a PE ratio of 935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

