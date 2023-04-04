Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 703 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 384,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

