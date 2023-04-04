Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

