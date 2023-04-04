Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TCI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

