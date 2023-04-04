TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $60.32 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $102.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $8,398,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

