Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Travelzoo Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of Travelzoo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
