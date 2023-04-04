Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3,473.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

