TrueUSD Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,071,119,854 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.