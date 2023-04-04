Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. 6,487,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,127,406. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

