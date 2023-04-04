Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.77

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 23386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Trustmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

