Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Twin Disc Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.31 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.