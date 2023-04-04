U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.6 %

GROW stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.