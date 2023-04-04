UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 112,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,280. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

