UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 439.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,838 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

EDZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 63,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,107. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDZ was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

