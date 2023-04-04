UBS Group AG Purchases 7,519 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 267.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Software were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Software by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 141,882 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in American Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 242,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 76,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,784. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $419.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

