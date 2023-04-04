UBS Group AG Purchases New Position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PEX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 117 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

The ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LPX Direct Listed Private Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of publicly traded private equity firms around the world. PEX was launched on Feb 26, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.