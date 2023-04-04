UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 16.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,507,000 after acquiring an additional 870,595 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 423,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.9 %

OSW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 298,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,820. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.