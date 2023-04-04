UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 148,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

