UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,474,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

