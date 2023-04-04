UBS Group Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $87.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $67.14 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.