Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Anita Jane Ryan Sells 1,255 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $546.17. 633,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $553.06. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.