UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

