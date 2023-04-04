Unique Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 323,390 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 323,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,968,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 101,073 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 230,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,902. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

