Unique Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,456 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.18. 982,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $399.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

