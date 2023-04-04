Unique Wealth LLC Invests $4.02 Million in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 36,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,372. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

