Unique Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. 106,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,053. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

