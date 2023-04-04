Unique Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.3% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.42. 222,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

