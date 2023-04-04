Unique Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $444.52. 132,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.56. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $506.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.