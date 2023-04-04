Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $3.52 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $78.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.10 or 0.00021641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00331367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.9073786 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 641 active market(s) with $70,212,461.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

