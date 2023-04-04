UNIUM Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $593.88 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $41.53 or 0.00146008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $593.88 million and approximately $839.58 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 42.0343508 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $908.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

