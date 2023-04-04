Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.62

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 969734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

